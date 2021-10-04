Vikings coach Mike Zimmer still believes in the Minnesota offense

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer just saw his offense put up seven points in a loss on Sunday.

But with Zimmer being the head coach, he’s still, of course, optimistic. Here’s what he said about certain issues in the loss to the Browns:

“No. 1, each game is going to be a little bit different. Did we get pushed around today? Probably. I’m telling you now, they know how to run the football, and those two backs run hard. I still believe offensively, we can look like we did a week ago, and two weeks ago as well.”

Zimmer has some valid reasons to be optimistic about this team. Kirk Cousins has played well in three of the team’s four games. Minnesota may even get Christian Darrisaw some experience as a starting tackle soon.

“I’ve been doing this 27 years, I know good teams and I know bad teams. I know that this team has a chance to be pretty darn good. We may not look like it right now, cause we’re 1-3.”