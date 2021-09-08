Vikings coach Mike Zimmer seems optimistic on LB Anthony Barr

Vikings LB Anthony Barr tore his pec against the Colts in Week 2 of 2020, leaving him out for the rest of the year.

Will Barr be available for the regular season opener in 2021? Right now, it’s hard to say, but Vikings coach Mike Zimmer seems optimistic about Barr’s situation in general:

“He feels really good today. Now how he feels tomorrow or the next day or the next day, I don’t know,” Zimmer said. “He’s excited today, he feels really good, he’s had a good last week. So we’re hopeful that he plays. I don’t know honestly.”

Barr is a key player on the Vikings defense. He’s seen as a field general and commands attention in the pass rush despite less-than-stellar pressure stats. With Eric Kendricks and Barr, the Vikings have a good linebacker unit for a nickel defense. Without either of those two, Minnesota becomes thin at that position. So hopefully for Minnesota, Barr plays.