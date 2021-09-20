Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said RB Dalvin Cook suffered ‘little ankle sprain’

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook kept his team in the game against the Cardinals by going for 131 rushing yards.

But in the fourth quarter, Cook suffered an injury. Cook was wrapped up on a run play between the tackles, and looked to have injured his left ankle on the play. He ended up limping off the field.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer didn’t seem too worried. Zimmer said Cook just got a little ankle sprain.

That marked the second time in the Week 2 game where Cook had gone down with an injury and needed to be seen by trainers.

Cook has dealt with injuries for much of his career. He’s one of the best running backs in the NFL when he’s healthy, and the Vikings are a run-heavy team, so hopefully for them, he can be available next week against the Seahawks at home.

Minnesota fell to 0-2 after Greg Joseph missed what would have been a game-winning field goal as time expired on Sunday.