Vikings coach Mike Zimmer responds to Lions DE Everson Griffen’s comments

In case you’re not caught up, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer recently called Everson Griffen a good player. Griffen, who is playing against the Vikings as a member of the Lions, did not like Zimmer’s choice of words.

“He was a great coach to me, so for him to call me a good player, that kind of hurts my feelings,” Griffen told reporters Thursday, via Dane Mizutani of the Pioneer Press. “I’m really looking forward to playing the Vikings and showing them that I am a great player.”

After that, Zimmer responded to Griffen’s response. The Vikings coach seemed to be confused a bit by what Griffen was saying.

“I thought we had a good relationship,” Zimmer said, per Mizutani. “I don’t feel like I was being derogatory at all. I think Everson understands how I feel about him. Or I thought he did, anyway.”

The Vikings will face off against Griffen for the first time since the defensive end left the team in free agency this offseason. Griffen will presumably be going up against Riley Reiff. That should be an interesting matchup.