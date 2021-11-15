Vikings coach Mike Zimmer gives updates on a few Minnesota players on COVID-19/Reserve

The Vikings beat the Chargers without a few starters on Sunday.

For instance, Minnesota placed S Harrison Smith and C Garrett Bradbury on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, which made them out for the Week 10 game.

Also, Dakota Dozier, who serves on the practice squad, went to the hospital after experiencing breathing trouble due to COVID-19. Dozier has since left the hospital and is feeling much better.

Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer has updates for all three of those players. Zimmer said both Dozier and Bradbury were back in the building on Monday. The Vikings coach said he expects Smith to be back on Wednesday.

Coach Zimmer said Garrett Bradbury and Dakota Dozier were both back in the building today and he expects Harrison Smith to return Wednesday.

C Mason Cole has filled in with Bradbury out. Cole has played well in relief. Camryn Bynum has also stepped up in the absence of Smith.

Zimmer added that DE Kenny Willekes has to pass a couple tests before he’s ready. Willekes thrived in the pass rush after Danielle Hunter went down with a season-ending injury. Then, the Vikings had to place Willekes on the COVID-19/Reserve list Friday.