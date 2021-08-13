Vikings coach Mike Zimmer gives more promising quote about Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Earlier in training camp, Mike Zimmer had a quote that was critical of Ihmir Smith-Marsette, saying that if the rookie wideout wants to make the team, he has to improve on special teams.

Now, though, Zimmer has more positive things to say about the fifth-round pick:

“He’s going to be a good player,” Zimmer said, via Arif Hasan of The Athletic. “I’m trying to get him better on special teams because he’s going to have that role. He’s still going to have to do better there.”

On Thursday, Smith-Marsette had a nice touchdown reception, courtesy of a throw from Jake Browning. The rookie wide receiver seems like he could make for solid depth at wide receiver, especially with the injuries that position group has already suffered.

Going forward, he just has to work on special teams, in order to be a complete player. That would make Zimmer happy, at least.