Vikings coach Mike Zimmer expects Anthony Barr, Everson Griffen to practice a little bit today

The Vikings’ retooled defense was overpowered by the Cardinals offense on Sunday. Even worse news: Minnesota has to play Seattle in Week 3, and the Seahawks appear to have a pretty good offense this year.

At least the Vikings have a chance of getting some key players healthy in time for the next game. Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer said he expects LB Anthony Barr and DE Everson Griffen to be practicing a little bit on Wednesday.

Barr suffered a knee injury that has left him out for both games so far. Also, he missed most of 2020 with a torn pec injury that he suffered in Week 2 against the Colts.

Griffen’s injury stems from a car accident. The defensive end swerved to avoid a deer and suffered a concussion last week.

There’s no telling whether either be ready for the Vikings’ Week 3 game as of now. The injury report comes out later today, which should give people a good idea of where they stand for now.