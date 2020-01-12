Amidst one of his most dominant performances of the season, 49ers rookie sensation Nick Bosa picked up an unnecessary roughness penalty Saturday for his hit on Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Brian O'Neill during Richard Sherman's third-quarter interception return.

Here's a closer look at the Nick Bosa hit that knocked Brian O'Neill out of the game. O'Neill is in the locker room being evaluated for a concussion, per the TV broadcast #MINvsSF pic.twitter.com/tm7LGsTwvj — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) January 11, 2020

O'Neill left the game and was evaluated for a concussion after the play. Then, following the Vikings' 27-10 divisional-round playoff defeat, coach Mike Zimmer expressed frustration regarding Bosa's hit.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"I didn't see the hit," Zimmer told reporters (h/t NFL.com). "I just heard them say it was a cheap shot, which I think it was."

Minnesota's locker room reportedly had a strong reaction to the play, as O'Neill couldn't return to the game.

Strong reaction from #Vikings on and off field to Nick Bosa's flagged hit that knocked Brian O'Neill out of game. Zimmer said he missed it live, heard it called a "cheap shot" on sideline and agreed. One player called it a "bull-- move." — Andrew Krammer (@Andrew_Krammer) January 12, 2020

[RELATED: Bosa easily sums up 49ers' defensive dominance vs. Vikings]

The Vikings' offensive line already was having an incredibly difficult time combating the 49ers' overpowering front seven, but O'Neill's departure certainly didn't make it easier.

Story continues

Bosa might face a hefty fine from the NFL in the coming week, but regardless, the 49ers roll on to the NFC Championship Game, where they'll await the winner of Sunday's divisional-round game between the Green Bay Packers and the Seattle Seahawks.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer calls out 49ers' Nick Bosa for 'cheap shot' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area