Vikings coach Mike Zimmer calls Britton Colquitt’s day a ’cause for concern’

Vikings P Britton Colquitt had four punts against the Broncos, the longest of which was just 48 yards. His average was 40.5.

For Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer, that wasn’t good enough. Asked whether Colquitt’s day was a cause for concern or just a bad day, Zimmer said “it’s cause for concern.”

Colquitt is coming off a year where he had a 45.1 net average. This offseason, the Vikings restructured with Colquitt, and he could still be due for a resurgent season, but according to Zimmer, this performance wasn’t just a bad day.

Also this offseason: Minnesota brought in punter Zach Von Rosenberg to compete with Colquitt for the starting punter job. The Vikings ended up waiving Von Rosenberg to make room for Sheldon Richardson, but it’s not out of the question for the team to bring in another punter who could vie for that spot with Colquitt.