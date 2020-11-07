Vikings Co-DC Adam Zimmer talks about LB Eric Kendricks’ job

Minnesota lost plenty of veterans in this offseason, but Eric Kendricks wasn’t one of them.

The Vikings linebacker has been a big part of the Minnesota defense for years now. He doesn’t always get accolades for his role, but as the defense has gotten younger this year, his skills as a communicator and pass-covering linebacker have been revealed all the more.

Vikings co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer recently talked about that role. Zimmer said Kendricks has been tremendous this year.

“I think he’s playing even better than he did last year,” Zimmer said of Kendricks, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “He might not have the same [pass breakup] statistics that he had last year — he just got a few more opportunities. They don’t throw his way very often because he’s great in coverage.”

Kendricks was all over the field in the team’s most recent game vs. Green Bay. He had 12 tackles and was in coverage on a key incompletion intended for Packers wideout Davante Adams. Minnesota will need a similar game from him if the Vikings have any hope of beating the Lions.