Vikings can clinch NFC North this week, Eagles can sew up playoff spot

The calendar will flip to December in a couple of days and that means it’s really time to start thinking about who will be making the playoffs this season.

Two teams are in position to book spots in the tournament in Week 13 as the NFL has announced a pair of playoff clinching scenarios for this week.

If the Vikings beat the Jets at home on Sunday and the Lions lose to the Jaguars, the Vikings will be the NFC North champions. A Vikings win would mean they can lose no more than seven games this season and a Lions loss would guarantee that all the division’s other teams will have at least eight losses on the year.

The Eagles remain in position to be the top seed in the NFC, but they cannot wrap up the NFC East this weekend. They can assure themselves of a playoff spot by beating the Titans while the Commanders, Seahawks, and 49ers all lose their games. That combination of results may be a long shot, but the 10-1 Eagles will likely be booked for the postseason at some point in the near future.

