Vikings clinch NFC North with the greatest comeback in NFL history

At the end of the first half, the Minnesota Vikings were down 33-0 to the Indianapolis Colts in a situation that seemed statistically impossible.

Actually, it was just about statistically impossible. Even as they came back in the second half, the Vikings had a win probability as low as 0.4%. But they outscored the Colts 36-3 in the second half, and with seven seconds left in overtime, Greg Joseph’s 40-yard field goal gave the Vikings a 39-36 win, their first NFC North title since 2017, and the greatest comeback in NFL history.

The previous record of 32 points happened in the wild-card round of the 1992 playoffs. The Houston Oilers put up a 28-3 halftime lead on the Buffalo Bills, but then, the Bills charged back with a 32-point comeback for a 41-38 overtime win. Yes, former Colts head coach Frank Reich was the winning quarterback in that game, and Matt Ryan was the Colts’ quarterback today, so if you want to talk about 28-3 and all that, you certainly may.

Again, how rare was this? Very.

Teams leading by 30+ are 1,548-1-1 in regular season and playoffs since 1930. The only teams who didn't win:

Oilers vs Bills in 1992 playoffs, led 35-3 and lost 41-38 in OT

Bills vs Broncos in 1960, led 38-7 and tied 38-38 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) December 17, 2022

