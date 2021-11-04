Vikings claim Jonah Williams off waivers from Rams

The Vikings claimed defensive end Jonah Williams off waivers from the Rams on Wednesday.

It comes three days after Danielle Hunter was lost for the season with a torn right pectoral muscle.

Williams was active for all eight games this season and totaled five tackles. He saw increased playing time the past three weeks, playing 50 snaps on defense.

Williams went undrafted out of Weber State in 2020. He spent his rookie season on the Rams’ practice squad.

The Chargers and Cardinals also put in a waiver claim for Williams, per Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

Williams will join Patrick Jones II and Kenny Willekes, who is on the practice squad, as options behind starters Everson Griffen and D.J. Wonnum.

