Vikings claim cornerback John Reid off waivers

After adding two cornerbacks in the NFL draft last week, the Minnesota Vikings weren’t done adding to the room. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Vikings claimed former Atlanta Falcons cornerback John Reid off waivers.

All offseason, questions have swirled regarding the Vikings’ cornerback room depth. They signed Byron Murphy Jr and Joejuan Williams in free agency and drafted Mekhi Blackmon and Jay Ward to bolster the cornerback room, pairing them with second-year players Andrew Booth and Akayleb Evans. Now they will add Reid to this room.

Reid has been in the NFL for three years and has had stints with Houston, Seattle, and Tennessee, starting four games during that time period. He had 30 tackles and three passes defended.

The team likely brought in Reid as a training camp body. However, considering what was witnessed with Duke Shelly last season, there is a possibility Reid will play meaningful snaps for the team.

