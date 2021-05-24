Vikings claim C Cohl Cabral off waivers

Minnesota is established at center with a starter in Garrett Bradbury, but after Bradbury on the depth chart, it could be beneficial to have some extra help.

It makes sense, then, that the Vikings went out and claimed a center off waivers: C Cohl Cabral, who has a chance to be a platoon offensive lineman for the team.

He’s set to make a non-guaranteed $660,000 during the 2021 season, so this is a pretty low-risk option for the team, per Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

Cabral signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He was on the Rams’ and Texans’ practice squad during the season. He can compete with the likes of Mason Cole and Dakota Dozier for reserve reps on the interior of the offensive line.

Cabral isn’t a shoe-in to make the final 53-man roster. That said, he is entering into a position group that has been a weak spot for Minnesota in the past, so maybe he can surprise some people and work his way up the depth chart.