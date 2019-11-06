Vikings claim Andrew Sendejo off waivers from the Eagles

The Vikings are reuniting with safety Andrew Sendejo, having claimed him off waivers from the Eagles on Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of the NFL reports.

Sendejo appeared in all nine games this season, with one start. He signed in the offseason after eight seasons with the Vikings.

Sendejo spent the bulk of his career in Minnesota, playing there the eight previous seasons.

In 93 games, with 58 starts, with the Vikings, Sendejo made 355 tackles and six interceptions.

The Vikings are waiving rookie safety Marcus Epps to create room on the roster for Sendejo, Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports.