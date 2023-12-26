Vikings Christmas mailbag: Justin Jefferson as a Christmas cookie

The Minnesota Vikings are coming off of a very disappointing loss to the Detroit Lions by a score of 30-24.

Even though they are coming off of that loss, it is Christmas Day at the time of publication and there are happier things than thinking about the loss.

Our latest mailbag focuses on the future of the Vikings, including some Christmas themed questions. Enjoy!

Potential big piece for Brian Flores’ defense

Is there a way that the Vikings can bring back Cousins, Hunter, and also sign another big piece for Flores defense? (Chase Young, Christian Wilkins, etc.) — Seth Mitzel (@SkolMitzel) December 25, 2023

Oh there is absolutely a way to make it happen. Hunter has $14.9 million in dead cap space next year with Cousins have 28.25. Having them on the roster and signed before the new league year starts would drop Hunter’s cap hit pre extension down to $7.45 million and Cousins’ to $10.25 million. Before any restricted, Over The Cap had the Vikings with just over $37 million in cap space. They could bring in a big name but it would require some creativity, including an extension for Justin Jefferson and potentially Christian Darrisaw.

Pass rushing IDL in 2024 NFL draft

Is there a pass rushing IDL you like that fits the Vikings scheme in this year's draft? — Tyler Ireland (@TylerIrelandMIN) December 25, 2023

Great question. There isn’t a ton of high end prospects in this class on the interior but a few guys have stood out to me in my initial tape study.

Oregon DE/DT Brandon Dorluss

Texas DT Byron Murphy

Illinois DT Jer’Zhan Newton

Edge rusher in the first round?

How many first round edges do you see that could help the Vikings with a pass rush? — Mark Larson (@MarkLar18454726) December 25, 2023

There are a few edge rushers at the top of the class that bring a lot of intrigue. I have studied the top of the class so far and have come away really impressed. These four players could have a major impact on the Vikings if they were to make that selection in round one.

Super Bowl dinner and Drake Maye potential

What meal do you plan on having the day the Vikings make the super bowl? Aside from that, how far up do you think they need to get to have a realistic shot at training up for Drake Maye? — Norse (@norseman79skol) December 25, 2023

When the Vikings make the Super Bowl, I’m going to make a nice ribeye steak dinner with mashed potatoes and gravy.

As for trading up for Maye, I think we will know about that possibility when the top of the draft order is set. If Arizona owns the second overall pick, they might be willing to move down to 14th overall where the Vikings currently sit. With that being said, it would likely need to be a trade up to second overall with third being a possibility if the owner of the second overall pick doesn’t need a quarterback or the Chicago Bears take Marvin Harrison Jr.

Vikings QBs as cuts of meat

If these 4 QBs were cuts of meat, which ones would they be and how would you prepare them; Cousins, Dobbs, Mullen and Hall. — Jo Bu (@jdbunkers) December 25, 2023

I’ll keep it very simple.

Cousins-New York Strip

Mullens-Top Sirloin

Dobbs-Flank Steak

Hall-Hangar Steak

Jefferson as a Christmas cookie

If Justin Jefferson was a Christmas cookie, what kind would he be? — Made in Minnesota (@Sladetrade) December 25, 2023

Your mileage is going to vary here due to what Christmas cookies you like. For me, he’s a spritz cookie, which is the 1.01 pick during the Christmas season.

Top 10 QBs in the draft

Top ten QBs in draft? — Dino (@21_dbm) December 25, 2023

I honestly haven’t done enough research to know who will fill out my top 10. This is what I project the players I’m comfortable ranking right now but more will change with all-22.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire