Vikings’ Christian Darrisaw praises rookie Dallas Turner, compares to Danielle Hunter

The Minnesota Vikings are going to miss Danielle Hunter after losing him in free agency, or are they?

Vikings offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw is one of the best players at his position in the NFL. When he is healthy, the Vikings have one of the best lines to protect their quarterback in the league. That means when he offers praise, it carries extra weight.

Kevin Seifert of ESPN spoke to the former first-round pick after practice on Wednesday and he gave a glowing review of the rookie.

Christian Darrisaw was just raving about rookie Vikings LB Dallas Turner. Said he saw Turner put a spin move on another lineman that was faster than the one Danielle Hunter used to put on people. 😬 — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) May 29, 2024

Danielle Hunter joined the Vikings in 2015 after being drafted in the third round by the team. Since then, he has racked up an impressive 87.5 sacks in 119 games played. If the Vikings can get that type of production out of Dallas Turner, they will hit a home run with their first-round pick.

Turner will have some help on the defensive line as they signed Jonathan Greenard this offseason. That pass-rush duo can potentially be a serious problem for defenses in Brian Flores’ defense.

For now, they can just keep giving headaches to Darrisaw as both players work on getting better heading into a critical 2024 season for the Vikings.

