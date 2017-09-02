Vikings chop kicker who made 58-yard field goal last week

As the Vikings watch former kicker Blair Walsh thrive in Seattle, they’ve decided to stick with the guy they signed after giving Blair the boot last season.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Kai Forbath stays — and rookie Marshall Koehn goes.

Koehn nailed a 58-yard field goal six days ago against the 49ers in the third preseason game. But he soon after that shanked a 47-yarder and, perhaps most importantly, he missed an extra point on Thursday night against the Dolphins.

Last year, Walsh missed eight kicks in nine games before the Vikings moved on and signed Forbath. He was perfect in the preseason and made all 15 field goal tries with the Vikings in 2016.

That said, Forbath missed three extra points. He’ll likely need to tighten up in that category or the Vikings will keep looking for what they had in Walsh until that wide left for the ages in a playoff loss to Seattle.