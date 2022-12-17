Vikings cheated out of crucial touchdown by horrid officiating

With 3:28 left in Saturday’s game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Indianapolis Colts, Indy running back Zack Moss clearly fumbled at his own 38-yard line. Vikings cornerback Chandon Sullivan picked the ball up, and appeared to score a return touchdown. As the score was 36-28 Colts, that touchdown would have given the Vikings a decent chance at the largest comeback in NFL history, as they were once down 33-0 late in the first half.

However, the officiating crew, led by referee Tra Blake, made a major mistake in whistling the play dead early. The original ruling was that the ball was down by contact, which it obviously wasn’t. The Vikings got the ball upon review, but they were cheated out of the touchdown.

We’ll see how things play out as a result of that call.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire