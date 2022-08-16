Vikings change around practice schedule

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tyler Forness
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Minnesota Vikings
    Minnesota Vikings
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • San Francisco 49ers
    San Francisco 49ers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kirk Cousins
    Kirk Cousins
    American football quarterback
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Leading into the second week of the preseason, the Vikings have altered their schedule for training camp.

Coming into TCO Performance Center are the San Francisco 49ers. Led by Kyle Shanahan, they were a quarter away from making the Super Bowl. The practices between the two teams will be beneficial for both sides and it will also include Shanahan reuniting with quarterback Kirk Cousins.

During those joint practices, the Vikings have modified their practice schedule.

This change is interesting, as the 49ers are coming from the west coast. It also could be to take advantage of cooler practice conditions, as the high is set to be in the low 80’s each of the next two days.

These practices will be worth monitoring as the competitive level will be higher with the 49ers in town.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire

Recommended Stories