Vikings have a chance for an NFL first on Sunday

Going into last Sunday’s game in London against the New Orleans Saints, the Minnesota Vikings had a chance to become the first team to get to 3-0 in games played in London. With games starting in London in 2007, it shouldn’t be a surprise that it took this long for that to happen.

As the Vikings come back from London, they chose not to have a bye right afterward. That thought process makes sense from the Vikings’ perspective as you don’t want your bye week after just four games.

Because they are playing the week after playing in London, the Vikings have an opportunity for another NFL first. With a win, they will be the first team to win the week after they won overseas.

Five teams have played the week after playing in London. In those games, they are 2-2-1 when coming back but those two wins came from the 2016 Indianapolis Colts and 2017 Miami Dolphins who both lost in London.

The feat would be another notch in the belt of first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell who is trying to build a foundation for a Super Bowl contender.

