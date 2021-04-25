Vikings CB Patrick Peterson to wear No. 7 for Minnesota next season

He's back in the purple & gold and now he's back wearing the #7! @P2 makes his new @Vikings number OFFICIAL with @BMac_SportsTalk on All Things Covered. pic.twitter.com/EqK9e4ARhF — All Things Covered (@ATCoveredPod) April 25, 2021

The Vikings made a big, surprising splash in free agency this offseason when the team signed CB Patrick Peterson.

Before coming to Minnesota, Peterson has played the entirety of his career with the Cardinals. Each NFL season, he has donned the No. 21 while playing for Arizona.

Now, that will change. Peterson announced on his podcast, All Things Covered, that he will be wearing the No. 7 with the Vikings in 2021.

Peterson wore the No. 7 when playing for LSU in college. The move comes after the NFL approved a rule for more position groups to be able to wear single-digit numbers.

Peterson alluded to making this move on Instagram earlier this offseason. He made it official this week by holding up a No. 7 Vikings jersey with “Peterson” on the back of it.