Vikings CB Patrick Peterson talks about facing his former team

The Vikings made a splash in free agency this offseason when the team signed CB Patrick Peterson. Prior to signing with Minnesota, Peterson had played his entire NFL career with the Cardinals.

Now, Peterson has a chance to go up against his former team. Minnesota heads to Arizona in Week 2 and the Vikings corner talked about the matchup with reporters. Asked about what kind of reception Peterson would receive from fans there, the cornerback said he doesn’t know.

“I’m not expecting anything. If it comes, I would definitely welcome it, but at the end of the day, it’s just a Week 2 game that I’m trying to prepare for and help my guys be in the best position possible to go out there and get the dub,” Peterson said.

Peterson also talked about the Cardinals offense.

“They have a lot of great receivers on that roster this year,” Peterson said. “Obviously [DeAndre Hopkins] is leading the way, A.J. Green has been an 11-year vet in this league — my draft mate. Christian Kirk had a great game last week, you know but at the end of the day, every defense has an assignment and a responsibility. If we are able to do that to our full potential, then we’ll be able to make it out of downs.”

Peterson certainly has some tough matchups in his reunion with his former team, like Hopkins, one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. At least Peterson saw Hopkins a lot in practice last season. Hopefully for the Vikings, that leads to shutting Hopkins down and making it harder for Kyler Murray to find his weapons downfield.