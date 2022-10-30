Vikings CB Patrick Peterson takes subtle video game jab at Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

Patrick Peterson and Kyler Murray used to be Arizona Cardinals teammates, but that didn't stop the veteran cornerback from taking a subtle jab at the quarterback.

Peterson and the Minnesota Vikings held on Sunday to defeat the Cardinals, 34-26, to improve to 6-1 on the season. After the win, Peterson was asked about his celebration following an interception off a Murray pass in the third quarter in which the cornerback imitated like he was playing a video game.

“I think it’s called 'Call of Duty'? I’m not much of a gamer. Heard it just came out," Peterson said, per NFL Network.

Murray, who threw two interceptions in the loss, is an avid gamer. Rumors spread about Murray's video game habits when the Cardinals put an independent study clause in his contract extension. The team eventually removed the clause amid plenty of backlash.

Patrick Peterson is in his second season with the Minnesota Vikings after spending 10 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals drafted Peterson at No. 5 in the 2011 NFL draft. He played the first 10 years of his career in Arizona, and was selected to eight Pro Bowls. He totaled 499 tackles, 28 interceptions and 91 pass deflections in a Cardinals uniform. The veteran cornerback signed with the Vikings in 2021.

