New Vikings CB Patrick Peterson ‘never thought’ he would leave Cardinals

For many Arizona Cardinals fans, it had to be a surprise that the team did not re-sign cornerback Patrick Peterson before he hit free agency. Instead, the former No. 5 overall pick and eight-time Pro Bowler signed a one-year contract with the Minnesota Vikings.

It appears that it was a surprise for Peterson, too.

“Never thought I would be playing for another team, Peterson said in his introductory press conference, “but like I told Mr. Bidwill (team owner Michael Bidwill), that’s reality now. That’s the nature of the business. I’m completely fine with that.”

He called the decade with the Cardinals “an incredible 10 years.”

It would seem that the Cardinals were ready to move on. Patrick isn’t exactly sure.

“Don’t know why it didn’t work out,” he explained. “Things happen. I definitely never saw myself playing for another team, but here I am today playing for the Minnesota Vikings.

“Mr. Bidwill said they felt they didn’t necessarily have to move in a different direction, but had more needs and felt like they needed more guys, other guys on the team to help them turn that corner.”

Peterson wants to play another six seasons and likes what Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer has done with defensive backs over the years.

He gets a new start with a new team.

As for the Cardinals, cornerback is a major question mark.

The move to let Peterson go appears deliberate. He wishes the Cardinals well and the organization also wishes him the best.

It is the end of an era in Arizona and, for Peterson, the beginning of something new.

