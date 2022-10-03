Vikings CB Kris Boyd claps back at ungrateful fans

The Minnesota Vikings had another hard-fought win that they squeaked to in the end beating the New Orleans Saints 28-25.

The game itself had the Vikings starting out and finishing hot but struggling in the middle. They were 2-5 in the red zone bringing their total down below 50% for the season.

Kirk Cousins also threw another brutal interception to Tyrann Mathieu that turned into a Saints touchdown to Chris Olave.

Despite the issues that the Vikings have had, the record doesn’t reflect their issues. Sitting at 3-1 on the season, they are atop the NFC North division holding the tiebreaker over the Green Bay Packers due to beating them in week one.

Despite their successful record, there is some discontent among the fanbase. Vikings fourth-year cornerback Kris Boyd saw that online and had a message for who he called “ungrateful fans.”

We got some ungrateful fans….I don’t be on the internet looking for shit but we won and some were still complaining….We got a big Dub! We 3-1 stfu….Please find another team if you not satisfied or stfu!!??😂 — kris boyd™ (@kris23db) October 2, 2022

It’s ok to be critical of your team but it appears that some were going too far. Boyd’s sentiment is right. This team is 3-1 and still figuring things out.

