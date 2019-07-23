Vikings CB Holton Hill gets another 4-game suspension

The Associated Press
File - In this Sept. 27, 2018 file photo, Minnesota Vikings defensive back Holton Hill plays against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half in an NFL football game in Los Angeles. The Minnesota Vikings missed their top cornerback, Xavier Rhodes, in losing to New Orleans, but rookie Hill filled in well. Another test for the secondary is up this week against Detroit. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

Vikings CB Holton Hill gets another 4-game suspension

File - In this Sept. 27, 2018 file photo, Minnesota Vikings defensive back Holton Hill plays against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half in an NFL football game in Los Angeles. The Minnesota Vikings missed their top cornerback, Xavier Rhodes, in losing to New Orleans, but rookie Hill filled in well. Another test for the secondary is up this week against Detroit. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) -- Minnesota Vikings cornerback Holton Hill has been suspended for an additional four games, this time for violation the NFL's policy and program on substances of abuse.

Hill will be out of action for the first half of the season, having previously received a four-game ban the league handed him in April for violation of the policy on performance-enhancing drugs. The NFL announced this punishment on Tuesday, three days before the full squad takes the field for the first time at training camp.

Hill, who had a promising rookie year with extensive playing time while starters Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes were injured, started three games in 2018. He went undrafted out of Texas after a positive test for marijuana, according to an NFL Network report last year.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Hill can participate in preseason games and practices, but he won't be allowed to return to the active roster until Oct. 25. Hill is the second Vikings player this month to receive a suspension for substances of abuse. Running back Roc Thomas got a four-game ban last week and was subsequently waived.

---

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

What to Read Next