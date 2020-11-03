Vikings CB Cameron Dantzler ‘doing well’ after his injury Sunday

Vikings corner Cameron Dantzler was taken off the field in a stretcher Sunday when his helmet collided with Anthony Harris when the two were making a tackle.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer was positive about Dantzler’s situation while speaking with reporters Monday. The head coach said that the cornerback is doing well and that he could even play on Sunday, per Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune.

“He’s had a bunch of things happen this year, but he’s a great kid,” Zimmer said, via Goessling. “We were all concerned about him, but it looks like he’s going to be just fine.”

Minnesota is thin at cornerback so Dantzler hypothetically being ready to go is a good sign for the team. Last week, both Mike Hughes and Holton Hill were out for the game against Green Bay.

Dantzler has started all of the five games he’s played. He has 26 total tackles and two tackles for loss.