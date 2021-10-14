Vikings CB Cameron Dantzler activated off COVID-19/reserve list

Vikings CB Cameron Dantzler has had an eventful 2021.

The second-year corner lost out on a starting position outside after an inconsistent preseason. He played well in the final preseason game against the Chiefs, only to be inactive for the regular-season opener. Then, Dantzler stepped up in Week 2. He made a highlight-reel play when he broke up a pass in the end zone intended for A.J. Green.

Dantzler’s 2021 took another twist when the team placed the cornerback on the COVID-19/reserve list. He didn’t see action in the Lions game because of that.

This week, the team announced on Thursday that it activated Dantzler off the COVID-19/reserve list. There’s no telling whether Dantzler will be ready for the game against the Panthers Sunday, but this is a nice, first step towards him seeing the field.

A compelling argument can be made that Dantzler should be starting as soon as he’s ready to play again. CB Bashaud Breeland has struggled as a starting cornerback for the Vikings, tallying no passes defended, no interceptions and a PFF grade of 42.1.