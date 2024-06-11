Vikings CB Byron Murphy wants to stay in Minnesota for the long-term

After spending four years in the deserts of Arizona, cornerback Byron Murphy signed with the Minnesota Vikings before the start of last season and moved to the Midwest. The move was good for Murphy’s career, as he thrived in Brian Flores’ led defensive scheme. And it seems the move has been good for Murphy on the personal end of things, as well.

Murphy, in speaking to reporter Darren Wolfson, expressed his love for the team and the area and mentioned his goal is to be with the team for the remainder of his career. Murphy stated:

I gotta say since I’ve been here since day one, I fell in love so I don’t want to go nowhere. I want to stay here for the rest of my career. So I’m gonna try to work my ass off to stay here for sure.

Murphy comes into 2024 on the second year of a five-year deal he signed with the team prior to the 2023 season, making just shy of $11 million this year, with the remaining. However, due to the deal’s structure at signing, it was effectively a two-year deal, with the remaining three years being “void” years tacked on to spread out the cap hit to make it a more team-friendly deal.

Murphy was an effective defensive back for the Vikings last season, notching three interceptions while forcing one fumble and adding three tackles for loss over 14 starts. Whether or not Murphy will get a new deal to stay a Viking remains to be seen, but from the sounds of it, this is where Murphy wants to be for the long haul.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire