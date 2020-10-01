Vikings ‘catching up’ after two days of working remote

The Titans, the Vikings’ Week 3 opponent, has had a coronavirus outbreak amongst the team.

Because of that, both Tennessee and Minnesota had to suspend in-person club activities. On Thursday, the Vikings resumed their conventional form of practice.

Minnesota offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak recently talked about how the team has caught up after two days of remote work:

“It’s been challenging, let’s be honest,” Kubiak said, via Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune. “Trying to get our work done, trying to get our computers moved, trying to get all our stuff and our preparation ready for the players, it’s been a challenge.”

As of now, the Vikings are set to play the Texans Sunday at noon. The Titans-Steelers game has been postponed.