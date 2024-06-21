Vikings' Camryn Bynum: I'm confident when I say I expect us to be a Super Bowl team

The betting odds says the Vikings are long shots to make the playoffs this season, but safety Camryn Bynum doesn't see it that way.

Bynum says that after looking across the field at offseason practices, he saw so much talent that he believes the Vikings are going to the Super Bowl.

"I expect a Super Bowl. Everybody says that, and everybody should say that," Bynum said on NFL Network. "But you look at the guys on the team, you look at the locker room, all the experience we have. Look how much depth we have, especially on the defense. So many guys. It's almost weird looking around, you're like, OK how are we all going to get on the field? There's just so many ballers. You look at the offense. There's a baller at every position when you look across the whole board. That's why I'm confident when I say I expect us to be a Super Bowl team. But really, our preparation has to tell it all. You say that every year. Every team says that every year, but we have to put all these names and everything. We have to make it real."

Not many people share Bynum's enthusiasm about this year's Vikings. If Bynum and his teammates can back up his words, they'll be proving a lot of people wrong.