A Vikings camp surprise? Stability on the offensive line

We're taking a look at each Vikings position group as training camp gets underway. Next up: Offensive line.

To see all of our Vikings position previews, tap here.To subscribe to our Vikings Update newsletter, tap here.THE ROSTER

Tackles: Christian Darrisaw, Brian O'Neill, Blake Brandel, Oli Udoh, Vederian Lowe, Sam Schlueter

Guards: Ezra Cleveland, Ed Ingram, Chris Reed, Jack Snyder, Alan Ali, Jacky Chen

Centers: Garrett Bradbury, Austin Schlottmann, Josh Sokol

OFFSEASON MOVES

In: Snyder (free agent), Ali (undrafted rookie), Chen (undrafted rookie), Schlueter (free agent)

Out: G Kyle Hinton (Falcons)

OUTLOOK

The Vikings' continuity on offense begins with the line. The team returns 11 offensive linemen from last year's roster, including all five starters with Bradbury staying on a three-year extension worth up to $15.75 million. The line remains anchored by tackles Darrisaw and O'Neill, who is returning from an Achilles injury. The interior has room for improvement. Cleveland, the left guard, is entering the final year of his contract. Ingram is back at right guard after an uneven rookie season.

They can improve in short-yardage situations, where the Vikings' run game ranked last in success rate last season — 54% conversion when needing 1 or 2 yards for a first down or touchdown, according to Football Outsiders. Quarterback Kirk Cousins and the line can also work together to improve pass protection. Cousins attempted a career-high 643 passes under head coach Kevin O'Connell last season, and only the Bears' Justin Fields and the Broncos' Russell Wilson were sacked more.

The Vikings can stick with this offensive line for a few years if desired. The team has Darrisaw, O'Neill, Bradbury and Ingram under contract through at least 2025, which includes Darrisaw's fifth-year option.

TOP COMPETITION

Swing tackle. The Vikings have a few options to sort through on the bench, where Brandel, Udoh and Lowe (the 2022 sixth-round pick out of Illinois) are candidates for the swing tackle job. Schlottmann and Reed appear set to be the versatile center/guard backups again with inexperience behind them.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Christian Darrisaw. In 25 NFL starts (including one playoff game), Darrisaw has quickly established himself as one of the league's top left tackles. "I have some of my guys ask me sometimes, how do I beat him?" edge rusher Danielle Hunter said last season. "I'm like, bro... make it a stalemate or hope he messes up." Darrisaw was rated as the Vikings' best lineman last year by Pro Football Focus, allowing the fewest pressures and putting up the best run-blocking grade. Two concussions in back-to-back games against the Bills and Cowboys led to a three-game absence and a reinforced helmet this season.

ONE BIG QUESTION

Can Bradbury keep trending upward? Bradbury called last season his best in terms of the experience and how he felt playing. He credited O'Connell, offensive line coach Chris Kuper and a new training staff for creating an environment that fosters growth. Perhaps some of his best games came against Ed Oliver in Buffalo and against Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen in Washington. But some rough moments, including against the Packers' Kenny Clark and the Giants' Dexter Lawrence, set back the offense. The whole group is looking for consistency. The continuity may help. This season is the first in which Bradbury is expected to start Week 1 with the same guards, Cleveland and Ingram, from the past year.