Vikings’ Cam Dantzler stretchered off field

Vikings rookie cornerback Cam Dantzler suffered what appeared to be a serious injury today in Green Bay.

While both were attempting to make a tackle, Dantzler got hit in the head by teammate Anthony Harris. Dantzler’s head snapped back and he crumpled to the field.

Vikings players were surrounding Dantzler as the medical staff worked on him and appeared to be concerned.

There was no immediate word on the specific nature of Dantzler’s injury, but he will surely be out for the rest of the game.

UPDATE: The Vikings announced that Dantzler has a neck injury and is being evaluated for a concussion.

