Vikings-Buccaneers preview: Week 1 at U.S. Bank Stadium
The Minnesota Vikings open the NFL regular season at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Sept. 10 at noon. Watch the game on WCCO!
According to Evans and his agent, the Bucs haven't made a single offer to keep the wide receiver in Tampa.
Which division is the toughest as we head into a new season?
Baker Mayfield was a low-cost gamble for the Buccaneers.
Tampa Bay's quarterback battle has come to a conclusion.
Tampa Bay knew what was coming when Tom Brady moved on.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Bucs vs. Jets game.
Hockenson had a career year in 2022 after a midseason trade to the Vikings.