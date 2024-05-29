Vikings bringing back veteran guard Dalton Risner

Guard Dalton Risner said after last season he wanted to be back in Minnesota for another year. He'd posted messages to the same effect on social media all offseason. On Wednesday, he got his wish.

Risner agreed to a one-year deal with the Vikings, according to a source with knowledge of the situation, returning to the team for a second season after he'd started 11 games a year ago. The Vikings had talked with Risner throughout the offseason about the possibility of a return, but the sides had yet to find common ground on a contract. A week before the team's mandatory minicamp, though, the Vikings got a deal done with Risner.

The team had re-signed Blake Brandel to a three-year deal this offseason, and offensive coordinator Wes Phillips had said Brandel earned the opportunity to start this season. Risner, though, could return to his starting left guard spot, putting the Vikings in position to have the same five offensive lineman they did last year if Ed Ingram remains at right guard.

Risner, who turns 29 next month, first visited the Vikings during training camp a year ago, but didn't agree to a deal with the team until September. He took over as the left guard starter when Ezra Cleveland suffered a foot injury in October, and retained the job when the team dealt Cleveland to Jacksonville at the trade deadline.