The Vikings are taking a look at an experienced option to offer some cover at linebacker.

According to Mike Klis of KUSA, former Broncos linebacker Todd Davis is visiting the Vikings and going through COVID-19 testing.

Davis was a steady and productive inside linebacker in Denver (where he played for Vikings offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak), but he was released this summer when they cut to 53.

The Vikings need some help, after losing Anthony Barr for the season to a torn pectoral muscle. Rookie Troy Dye took over for him Sunday, but they’re extremely thin at the position.

Vikings bring in Todd Davis for a visit originally appeared on Pro Football Talk