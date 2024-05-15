Vikings bring their best at the plate to beat BP softball team

May 14—The Hayfield baseball team put on a hit parade as it beat Blooming Prairie (14-4 overall) 13-0 in five innings in Hayfield Tuesday.

Nora Bamlet and Melody each drove in three runs for the Vikings (10-6 overall), who produced 13 hits.

Ella Bamlet struck out four in five shutout innings for Hayfield.

Hayfield pitching: Ella Bamlet (W) 5 IP, 3 H, 2 BB, 0 R, 4 K

Hayfield hitting: Kenna Selk, 2-for-4, triple, 4 R; Kenna Rutledge, 1-for-2, RBI, 2 R, 2BBs; Nora Bamlet, 1-for-3, double, 3 RBIs; Natalie Beaver, 4-for-4, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Alexys Swygman, 1-for-3, RBI, R; Melody Walker, 2-for-3, double, 3 RBIs; S. Anderson, 2-for-3, RBI, R

BP pitching: Macy Lembke (L) 4 IP, 13 H, 8 BB, 8 ER

BP hitting: Macy Lembke, 1-for-3; Rachel Winzenburg, 1-for-2, BB; Ella Smith, 1-for-2