Vikings bring back Sean Mannion

The Vikings did their big quarterback business earlier in the week when they signed Kirk Cousins to an extension.

Now he has a backup.

According to Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, the Vikings are bringing back Sean Mannion on a one-year deal.

Mannion, 27, started a game (the meaningless regular season finale) and appeared in three for the Vikings last year, after coming over from the Rams.

