Ameer Abdullah doesn’t get many carries, but has carved out a niche for himself with the Vikings.

So they decided to keep him.

The team announced they had re-signed the free agent running back and return man.

He only got 23 carries and 15 receptions as an offensive player, but he was their primary kick returner, posting a decent 25.0-yard average.

The Vikings have Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison, so there’s not much room for him to have a role on offense, but the former Lions second-round pick gives them good depth there.

Vikings bring back Ameer Abdullah originally appeared on Pro Football Talk