Vikings ‘bracing for worst’ with T.J. Hockenson

Injury luck has not been on the side of the Minnesota Vikings and it continued on Christmas Eve. Not only did the Vikings lose OLB D.J. Wonnum for the season, they could be losing another starter.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the outlook for tight end T.J. Hockenson is not good.

Initial outlook is ‘not good’ on #Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson’s knee injury, per source. Team hoping to be surprised by today’s MRI but bracing for damage. Hockenson put together another Pro Bowl-type season with 95 catches for 960 yards and five TDs. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 25, 2023

Hockenson injured his knee after a catch over the middle in the beginning of the third quarter. He caught a stick and nod up the seam and was tackled right on his knee. His leg looked like it hyper extended and he left the game immediately.

If the Vikings will be without Hockenson, that will be a significant blow to their playoff chances and if it’s significant enough, could impact the 2024 Vikings.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire