Vikings’ Booth Jr. leads inactives for fourth-straight week

The Minnesota Vikings have released their inactives heading into Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears where they will try to improve their record to 4-1.

On the Vikings’ side, there isn’t a surprise, although seeing Andrew Booth Jr. on the list was disappointing. He was improving, as Booth Jr. was limited in practice all week. The other questionable player, wide receiver Jalen Nailor, will also be out today with a hamstring injury.

Here is the full list of inactives for the Vikings.

CB Andrew Booth Jr.

OLB Luiji Vilain

OL Chris Reed

OL Veteran Lowe

WR Jalen Nailor

DL Esezi Otomewo

DL Khyiris Tonga

Here are the Bears’ inactives as well with the biggest name on the list being cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who will miss his third-consecutive game.

CB Jaylon Johnson

S Dane Cruikshank

DE Kingsley Jonathan

TE Jake Tonges

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire