If the journey to a comeback begins with a single score, consider the Vikings on the path.

Minnesota has finally gotten on the board against Indianapolis, with Kirk Cousins throwing a 2-yard touchdown to receiver K.J. Osborn. Indianapolis now leads 33-7 with 8:22 left in the third quarter.

Cousins and Osborn also hit on a big play to put the Vikings in scoring position. On second-and-12 from the Minnesota 33, Cousins found Osborn deep over the middle for a 53-yard gain to the Indianapolis 4-yard line. A few plays later, Cousins completed one to Osborn on the left side of the end zone with the receiver getting two feet down in the paint before going out of bounds for the score.

The touchdown is a first step for Minnesota, but the team’s defense will have to hold Indianapolis scoreless through the rest of the game to have any chance.

Vikings get on the board, down 33-7 to Colts in third quarter originally appeared on Pro Football Talk