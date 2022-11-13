Vikings, Bills play overtime following unbelievable finish in regulation

If you watched the Minnesota Vikings-Buffalo Bills game on Sunday, you definitely could not believe what you just saw.

The Vikings converted a 4th-and-18 as Justin Jefferson made an incomprehensible catch.

Then, it appeared as if Jefferson had made a TD catch but was ruled a half-yard short.

The Bills stuffed Kirk Cousins on a QB sneak, apparently having the game won.

Disaster struck for the Bills and their fans.

The snap to Josh Allen was mishandled and Eric Kendricks recovered the fumble in the mass of humanity and in the end zone.

The Vikings had gone from a heartbreaking loss to seemingly breaking the heart of the Bills Mafia, a tale of 2 quarterback sneaks, neither of which provided the desired result.

Cousins is stopped SHORT of the goal line 😱 📺: #MINvsBUF on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/uRjde5F169 pic.twitter.com/qHzHxDQKAw — NFL (@NFL) November 13, 2022

Have you ever seen anything like this?! 📺: #MINvsBUF on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/uRjde5F169 pic.twitter.com/jZKc3LWWMA — NFL (@NFL) November 13, 2022

However, the Bills collected themselves and drove for a game-tying field goal that forced overtime at 30-30.

One reason the drive was successful was this questionable call that Gabe Davis had caught the Allen pass when it appears he lost control heading out of bounds.

Josh Allen left too much time for Josh Allen. pic.twitter.com/aIRdGtO2I8 — NFL (@NFL) November 13, 2022

End of Vikings-Bills: -Justin Jefferson insane catch

-Bills stop Vikings on goal line

-Bills fumble on goal line, Vikings TD (take lead)

-Bills tie game w/ FG to force OT Try to keep up pic.twitter.com/MEQx8u1aRh — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 13, 2022

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire