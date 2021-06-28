Vikings’ biggest risk listed as ignoring the wide receiver position

Minnesota put in a lot of work to revamp its defense this offseason. Even the offensive line may have improved, assuming rookie starters can adjust to the NFL quickly.

But beyond Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson, the Vikings have a drop-off on the wide receiver depth chart. Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport thinks that’s the biggest risk Minnesota is taking here. Davenport wrote:

“Given that relative lack of depth, there was some expectation that the Vikings might sign a free agent receiver or draft a wideout relatively early this year—especially after the home run the team hit with Jefferson. But it wasn’t until the fifth round of the 2021 draft that Minnesota addressed the position with Iowa’s Ihmir Smith-Marsette.”

It’d be great if Smith-Marsette became the next Stefon Diggs, but that’s an unlikely bet. Minnesota will likely go with Chad Beebe, Bisi Johnson and Smith-Marsette as options besides Jefferson and Thielen. Unless, of course, the Vikings have more free agency news coming this offseason.