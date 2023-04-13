Vikings’ biggest needs entering the 2023 NFL Draft

Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline why above all else, the Vikings must enter the draft with the mentality of addressing their defense.

MIKE FLORIO: All right, the Minnesota Vikings, 13 and 4 last year, somehow--

CHRIS SIMMS: Somehow.

MIKE FLORIO: --with one of the worst defenses we've ever seen. They were outscored 13 and 4. And they were outscored by their opponents last year.

CHRIS SIMMS: That's amazing.

MIKE FLORIO: The worst-- the worst 13-win team in the history of the National Football League--

CHRIS SIMMS: You said it, not me.

MIKE FLORIO: --one and done in the playoffs, thanks to a defense that couldn't stop anything. I still remember Coach Garrett turned to me after the first--

CHRIS SIMMS: Oh, that was so good.

MIKE FLORIO: --run of the game saying, this isn't going to go.

CHRIS SIMMS: Well, no, wait, no. It went down, and you guys went up 7-0, right? And we all went, oh, no, good drive, you know? It wasn't easy. But you know, it wasn't hard. They got it done. And then the Giants went down, it seemed like, in five plays, and it was like parting of the Red Sea. And it was funny because he looked at you, and he went-- we went, oh, everybody with open eyes. And he looked at you and went, whoa, that was really easy. And that was a sign of things to come.

MIKE FLORIO: Yeah. So I think the easy thing to say this year is for the draft, just defense.

CHRIS SIMMS: Exactly.

MIKE FLORIO: Just defense because they could get rid of everybody they had last year and replace them with people off the street, and they won't be any worse than they were defensively. So get in-- especially corner. They've lost basically all of their corners. They added the guy from Arizona whose name escapes me at this point.

CHRIS SIMMS: Byron Murphy. I got you.

MIKE FLORIO: Byron Murphy. Thank you very much. But they otherwise have just pushed these guys out the door. And who cares? They're not very good. Harrison Smith is sticking around. He did a deal to remain in Minnesota, which is good. It's going to provide some leadership that these young guys get going. But they just need at every level of the secondary, at every level of the defense, linebackers, defensive linemen. They need bodies. They need help. They need guys who are talented, who can develop into the defense that they need to complement that offense.

CHRIS SIMMS: Agreed. I mean, corner is the one that certainly jumps out the most there, right? I mean, desperate need. And safety, you're not wrong there. And D-line, we could look there. I mean, you're right. I mean, you just said it. It's defense, period. I mean, linebacker, I could see that being something that gets tossed around there.

So it's really almost like best player available on that side of the ball. You could use an interior D-line, a safety, a linebacker, or whatever. But I agree with you there. It is that more than anything. And that's where they become interesting because there's those big holes. But then there's that talk of will they be a team that drafts Hendon Hooker or stuff like that? Will they look to replace Kirk Cousins here and waste one of those picks on the quarterback position, instead of filling the holes we're talking about?

MIKE FLORIO: I mean, the bottom line is if you're going to move on from Kirk Cousins after this year, you better have someone that you believe you can develop into a franchise quarterback. Vikings fans, other than me, have been clamoring for years to get rid of Kirk Cousins. And I've tried to be the voice of reason and say, folks, folks, getting rid of Kirk Cousins is easy. Replacing him--

CHRIS SIMMS: Is the hard, yeah.

MIKE FLORIO: --is what's difficult. The guy never misses a game. The guy's good enough to keep you relevant. Without him, you could just fall into crap for multiple years. So if there's a guy they love who is there at 23, or they think they can reasonably move up to get him, if they're willing to give up next year's first round pick to get him, if the guy they truly love that they think will be the long term guy that gets joined at the hip with Kevin O'Connell, the head coach, and becomes the future of the position for the Vikings, then that's a move you make. Otherwise, you just wait until next year.

CHRIS SIMMS: Yeah, yeah.

MIKE FLORIO: If all else fails, we got one year with Kirk Cousins. And we'll figure out the quarterback position next year. But they've got to figure it out at some point. Cousins isn't the guy that's going to win a Super Bowl in Minnesota. And I feel like they're trying to get there. And maybe we see them trade down this year to get more picks, more lottery tickets, more defensive players, and off we go.