Vikings’ biggest question at each defensive position ahead of 2023 NFL draft

The Minnesota Vikings have only a few major needs left going into the NFL draft. They have added quite a few free agents to the team and re-signed other players to fortify the roster.

The moves that they made have both set up the Vikings to be more fluid in the draft by taking best player available while also raising more questions about the different position groups.

Going into the NFL draft, here are the biggest questions for each position group on defense.

Edge: What is the long term answer?

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings currently have six edge rushers on the roster.

Danielle Hunter

Za’Darius Smith

Marcus Davenport

Patrick Jones II

D.J. Wonnum

Luiji Vilain

Of those six, only Smith, Jones II and Vilain are under contract for next year. Even being under contract, Smith isn’t likely to play under the over $21 million cap hit next season. Hunter and Davenport are both likely to get extended with good seasons due to their massive dead cap hits, but their injury history makes things murky.

For those reasons, edge rusher could be a huge priortiy this year in the draft. There are a few edge rushers likely to be available at 23rd overall and continuing to invest in a premium position would be a smart move.

Defensive line: Is by committee the approach?

Bills quarterback Josh Allen delvers a pass as he is pressured by Vikings Harrison Phillips.

The Vikings didn’t do a lot to fortify their defensive line. After failing to re-sign Dalvin Tomlinson, the only move they made to fortify the defensive line was signing Dean Lowry. The idea seems to be to utilize a heavy rotation with the players meaning less than the scheme itself.

Players like Khyiris Tonga and Esezi Otomewo are going to be more involved in this front and gap control will be key to opening up lanes for the linebackers like Brian Asamoah to shoot gaps and wreak havoc.

Linebacker: Who is the long-term answer next to Brian Asamoah?

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings drafted Brian Asamoah in the third round of the 2022 draft with the idea to utilize his speed and aggresive nature to attack the football. The real question heading into 2023 is about who will play opposite him next year?

Story continues

Jordan Hicks restructured his contract to return in 2023 but he is set to turn 31 in June and has already showed signs of slowing down. The depth chart behind Asamoah isn’t flush with talent either with Troy Dye and Troy Reeder behind them. This linebacker class isn’t very strong, but expect some form of emphasis put into the position next offseason. Inside linebacker isn’t the most important position, but they got roasted consistently.

Cornerback: Do the Vikings project Andrew Booth Jr. and Akayleb Evans as starters?

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings currently have five cornerbacks on the roster with only three of them that should see any sort of playing time. The only addition to the roster at the position has been Byron Murphy Jr. and that leads to one main question. Do they see Booth Jr. and Evans as starters moving forward?

That would make a lot of sense why the Vikings didn’t put a lot more resources to get another starting caliber player. Evans showed flashes of really good play, but three concussions in one calendar year leaves a worrisome future. Booth Jr. also has a worrisome injury history with his knees and struggled last season. He always needed some time to develop, but his first season wasn’t a great start.

Brian Flores must be thinking that both players drafted last year have true starting potential and he can trust them in man coverage in year two. Is that a smart decision? We will see, especailly with how they will prioritze the position in the draft.

Safety: Is Camryn Bynum a long-term answer?

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

When the Vikings drafted Lewis Cine last April, Bynum felt like his time as the starter was borrowed. In an unfortunate turn of events for Cine, he broke his leg in week four and Bynum ended up starting every game at safety for the Vikings in 2022. Now that Harrison Smith is on an expiring contract, Bynum is set to be a part of the future for the franchise.

Is he a long-term answer? That remains to be seen, but 2023 is only going to be Bynum’s third year playing the safety position. With Cine having the speed to play center field, putting Bynum in the box and playing in the slot could be good for the Vikings long-term.

The Real Forno Show

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire