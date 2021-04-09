Vikings have been the best NFL team at drafting running backs since 2011

For every Justin Jefferson, there is a Laquon Treadwell — meaning that the Vikings are hit or miss when it comes to drafting players. Across most positions, Minnesota has at least one draftee that either thrived or did not pan out.

Then, there’s running back. Say what you will about the Vikings draft strategy, but when the team has drafted a running back, it’s typically worked out.

PFF’s Timo Riske analyzed the positional draft success of every NFL team. When it comes to drafting running backs, the Vikings have been the most successful team in the NFL since 2011.

What’s even more absurd to consider: RB Adrian Peterson isn’t included in this calculation, because he was drafted in 2007. Since 2011, the Vikings have taken running backs Jerick McKinnon, Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison, all of whom have outperformed their draft position, per Riske.

You can see how Minnesota did with the positional success of other picks here.