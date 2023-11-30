Vikings-Bengals, Steelers-Colts, Broncos-Lions set for Saturday, December 16

The NFL has finalized its Week 15 schedule, which includes three games on Saturday, December 16.

The games are Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals at 1:00 pm ET, Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts at 4:30 pm and Denver Broncos at Detroit Lions at 8:15 pm. All three games will air on NFL Network.

The league announced when the schedule came out that some games would be played on Saturday in Week 15, but this is the first time the NFL has specified which games they'll be. The league waited until now to ensure that there would be three relevant and meaningful games to put in those broadcast windows.

Week 15 also has Chargers-Raiders on Thursday night, seven games early Sunday afternoon, three games late Sunday afternoon, Ravens-Jaguars on Sunday night and Eagles-Seahawks, which has just been flexed into Monday night.